Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price at $102.33

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

