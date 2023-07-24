Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target at $19.14

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of GIII opened at $20.16 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $814,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

