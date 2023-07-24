Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Target Price at $82.33

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.33.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. Graco has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $87.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

