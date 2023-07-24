Brokerages Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target at $16.50

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTLD. Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Heartland Express
In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 22,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $337,794.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,547.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,734.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 162,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,352. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Heartland Express
Heartland Express Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.59.
Heartland Express Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland Express
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.