Brokerages Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target at $16.50

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTLD. Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 22,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $337,794.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,547.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,734.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 162,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,352. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Heartland Express Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

