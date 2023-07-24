Brokerages Set Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Target Price at $7.80

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of HLX opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.94 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 717,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 401,949 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

