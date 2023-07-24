Brokerages Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT at $18.15

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. Navient has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Navient by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Navient by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Navient by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

