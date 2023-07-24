Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Price Target at $21.75

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 410,508 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 116,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,300,000.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

