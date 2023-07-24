Brokerages Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target at $329.99

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $321.66.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,633,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,613,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,624,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,771,000 after acquiring an additional 210,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,469,000 after acquiring an additional 337,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

