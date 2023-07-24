Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) PT at C$27.48

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TPZ opened at C$21.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.63. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.76 and a 12-month high of C$24.49.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$78.19 million for the quarter. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.221444 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.