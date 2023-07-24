Brokerages Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Price Target at GBX 59

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 59 ($0.77).

Several analysts have weighed in on TLW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

In related news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,258.37). In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,258.37). Also, insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko purchased 142,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($52,170.50). Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

LON:TLW opened at GBX 32.42 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £470.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.67, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.15. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 21.82 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.97 ($0.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.57.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

