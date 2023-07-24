Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Buzzi from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Buzzi alerts:

Buzzi Stock Up 0.0 %

Buzzi stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Buzzi has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

Buzzi Cuts Dividend

Buzzi Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.1594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Buzzi’s payout ratio is -25.78%.

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.