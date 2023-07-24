Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Buzzi from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Buzzi Stock Up 0.0 %
Buzzi stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Buzzi has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.
Buzzi Cuts Dividend
Buzzi Company Profile
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.
