C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at UBS Group

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CCCC. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $182.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.26%. Equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 113.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 82.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 687.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 99,436 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

