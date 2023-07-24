C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at UBS Group

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on CCCC. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.
C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of CCCC stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $182.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 113.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 82.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 687.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 99,436 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than C4 Therapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.