Calix’s (CALX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.91.

Calix Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CALX opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Institutional Trading of Calix

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,731,000 after buying an additional 373,464 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,796,000 after buying an additional 561,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calix by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,380,000 after buying an additional 67,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,002,000 after buying an additional 81,948 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

