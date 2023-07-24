Camden National (CAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Camden National had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.75 million. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of CAC stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. Camden National has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $481.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 42.97%.

CAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Camden National

In other news, Director David C. Flanagan acquired 3,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,667.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,783.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camden National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Camden National by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

