Canadian National Railway (CNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.95 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE CNR opened at C$156.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$144.71 and a one year high of C$175.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$159.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$167.78.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.