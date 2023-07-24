Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $56.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Catalent Stock Up 0.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

CTLT opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

