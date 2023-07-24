Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Catalent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.25.

Catalent Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 21.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Catalent by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 304,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 134,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,215 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Catalent by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

