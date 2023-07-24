CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $87.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

