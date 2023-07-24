CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Raised to $102.00 at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $87.72 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $347,550,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

