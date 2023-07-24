CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD) & AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Head to Head Review

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD – Get Free Report) and AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCUR and AstroNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -13,636.36 AstroNova $142.53 million 0.74 $2.66 million $0.41 34.90

AstroNova has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstroNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A AstroNova 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CCUR and AstroNova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and AstroNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A AstroNova 2.10% 4.36% 2.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of AstroNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of AstroNova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AstroNova beats CCUR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M). The PI segment offers tabletop and production-ready digital color label printers, and OEM printing systems under the QuickLabel brand; digital color label mini-presses and inline printing systems under the TrojanLabel brand; and label and tags material, inks, toners, and thermal transfer material under the GetLabels brand. This segment also develops and licenses various specialized software programs to design and manage labels and print images; and provides training and support. This segment serves chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and other industries; and brand owners, label converters, commercial printers, and packaging manufacturers. The T&M segment offers airborne printing solutions, such as ToughWriter used to print hard copies of navigation maps, arrival and departure information, flight itineraries, weather maps, performance data, passenger data, and various air traffic control data; ToughSwitch, an ethernet switches used to connect multiple computers or Ethernet devices; TMX data acquisition systems; Daxus DXS-100 distributed data acquisition platform; SmartCorder DDX100 portable data acquisition systems for facility and field testing; and Everest EV-5000, a digital strip chart recording system used primarily in aerospace and defense. This segment serves aerospace and defense application, automotive, commercial airline, energy, manufacturing, and transportation industries. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. AstroNova, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

