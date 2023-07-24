Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE:FUN opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

