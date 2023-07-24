Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Shares of TSE CLS opened at C$21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19. Celestica has a 1 year low of C$11.28 and a 1 year high of C$21.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.39.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celestica from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

