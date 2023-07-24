Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $150.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Stephens started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Celsius Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $157.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.53.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.