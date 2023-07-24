Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.88%. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

CPF stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.11. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

In related news, Director Christine H. H Camp acquired 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $47,354.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,495 shares in the company, valued at $244,785.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Christine H. H. Camp purchased 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $47,354.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,495 shares in the company, valued at $244,785.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine H. H Camp purchased 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,247.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,501 shares of company stock worth $152,393 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,072,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

