Chemed (CHE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $5.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.01. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $561.93 on Monday. Chemed has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $570.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.82.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Chemed by 2,283.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 155.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 295.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.