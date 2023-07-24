Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,695,000 after acquiring an additional 352,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

LNG stock opened at $158.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.04 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.