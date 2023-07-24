Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lowered by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.9% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $49,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $158.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.01. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

About Chevron



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

