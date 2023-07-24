Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Shares of CVX opened at $158.69 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

