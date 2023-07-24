Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,526 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $158.69 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.01. The company has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

