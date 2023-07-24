Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.16.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

CVX stock opened at $158.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.01.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.2% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 65,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

