Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.96.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Chevron stock opened at $158.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.01. Chevron has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

