China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

China Pharma stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 86.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.