Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $12.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $44 EPS for the current fiscal year and $53 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,098.87 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,291.63 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,074.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,814.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,156.29.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

