Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,098.87 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,291.63 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,074.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,814.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,270.00 to $2,310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,156.29.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $2,213,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

