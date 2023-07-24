Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,098.87 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,291.63 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,074.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,814.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,156.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.