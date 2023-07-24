Churchill Downs (CHDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $133.26 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $89.17 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

