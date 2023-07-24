CIBC Lowers ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$51.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATCO Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$38.95 on Friday. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$37.74 and a 12-month high of C$48.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.26.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

