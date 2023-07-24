CIBC Lowers ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$51.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ATCO Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$38.95 on Friday. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$37.74 and a 12-month high of C$48.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.26.
ATCO Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.