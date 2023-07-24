CIBC Lowers Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $54.00.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.21 on Friday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

