CIBC Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$16.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTL. National Bankshares raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.66.

Mullen Group Stock Up 6.0 %

MTL opened at C$16.01 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.50 and a 12 month high of C$16.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.89.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$503.50 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2691652 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

