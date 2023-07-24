CIBC Trims Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Target Price to C$58.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EMRAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emera from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Performance

EMRAF stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07. Emera has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $50.74.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.