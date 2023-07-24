CIBC Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$36.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northland Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.32.

Northland Power Price Performance

TSE:NPI opened at C$27.31 on Friday. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$25.67 and a 52 week high of C$47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of C$621.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$663.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.2359706 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

