Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

