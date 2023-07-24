Citigroup Boosts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $84.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDAY. TD Cowen downgraded Ceridian HCM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $50.63 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,863 shares of company stock worth $2,282,212. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

