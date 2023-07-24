Citigroup Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $428.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $361.00 to $428.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PAYC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $336.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $374.35.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.1 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $350.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.