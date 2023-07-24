Citigroup Cuts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $95.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

