Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after buying an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after buying an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $47.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.