Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Trimmed by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.