Citigroup Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $665.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $515.00 to $665.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DECK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $533.79.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $537.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.08. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $272.52 and a 12-month high of $562.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.