Citigroup Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $191.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $188.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.15.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $172.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.17. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

