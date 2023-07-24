Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $196.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $160.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.11.

CLH opened at $169.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $90.79 and a 1 year high of $172.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.54.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $117,896.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,534.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $91,587.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,763.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $117,896.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,041. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

